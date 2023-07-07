Lectureship/senior Lectureship/associate Professorship: Artificial Intelligence x2
DEPARTMENT OF COMPUTER SCIENCE
- Applicants must be holders of a Bachelor of Science Honours Degree in Computer Science or Electronic Engineering or Computer Engineering and hold a Master of Science Degree in at least one of the following: Computer Science or Big Data Science or Data Analytics or Computer Engineering or Applied Mathematical Modelling or Operations Research and Statistics or MSc in Artificial Intelligence and machine learning. Holders of a PhD Degree in any of the above disciplines will be given first preference.
- The successful candidate will be expected to teach the following modules: Computational Discrete Mathematics; Evolutionary Computing & Parallel Distributed Processing; and Simulation & Modelling at postgraduate level as well as teach other courses at undergraduate level such as Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning.
All applications will be treated in strictest confidence. Applications, which should include a Curriculum Vitae (giving full personal particulars of applicant, including full names, place and date of birth, qualifications, employment and experience, present salary, telephone numbers and the names, addresses (including e-mail) and telephone numbers of three contactable referees) and copies of certificates must be addressed to:
The Senior Assistant Registrar
Human Resources Department
National University of Science and Technology
P O Box AC 939
Ascot
Bulawayo, ZIMBABWE
And e-mailed to: recruitment@nust.ac.zw in a single pdf file clearly indicating the position being applied for in the subject line.
NB: The National University of Science and Technology is an equal opportunity employer. In the interest of promoting gender parity, female candidates are encouraged to apply. Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.
Deadline: 07 July 2023
