Lectureship/senior Lectureship/associate Professorship: Computer Networks And Security

Qualifications and Experience

Applicants must be holders of a Bachelor of Science Honours Degree in Computer Science or Networking Engineering and be hold a Master of Science Degree in at least one of the following: Computer Science or Computer Engineering or Cyber Security.

Holders of a PhD Degree in any of the above disciplines will be given first preference.

The successful candidate will be expected to teach the following modules: Artificial Intelligence, Computer Security and Auditing, Digital forensics, Network programming, Data Communication and networks, Computer ethics and Cyber Security.

Other

How to Apply

All applications will be treated in strictest confidence. Applications, which should include a Curriculum Vitae (giving full personal particulars of applicant, including full names, place and date of birth, qualifications, employment and experience, present salary, telephone numbers and the names, addresses (including e-mail) and telephone numbers of three contactable referees) and copies of certificates must be addressed to:

The Senior Assistant Registrar

Human Resources Department

National University of Science and Technology

P O Box AC 939

Ascot

Bulawayo, ZIMBABWE

And e-mailed to: recruitment@nust.ac.zw in a single pdf file clearly indicating the position being applied for in the subject line.

NB: The National University of Science and Technology is an equal opportunity employer. In the interest of promoting gender parity, female candidates are encouraged to apply. Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.

Deadline: 07 July 2023