Pindula|Search Pindula
List ProductAccount
National University of Science and Technology (NUST)

Lectureship/senior Lectureship/associate Professorship: Computer Networks And Security

National University of Science and Technology (NUST)
Jul. 07, 2023
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedIn

Job Description

DEPARTMENT OF COMPUTER SCIENCE

The University seeks to recruit applicants with requisite qualifications, skills and experience for the above mentioned post in the Faculty of Applied Sciences.

Duties and Responsibilities

Job Related.

Qualifications and Experience

  • Applicants must be holders of a Bachelor of Science Honours Degree in Computer Science or Networking Engineering and be hold a Master of Science Degree in at least one of the following: Computer Science or Computer Engineering or Cyber Security.
  • Holders of a PhD Degree in any of the above disciplines will be given first preference.
  • The successful candidate will be expected to teach the following modules: Artificial Intelligence, Computer Security and Auditing, Digital forensics, Network programming, Data Communication and networks, Computer ethics and Cyber Security.

Other

How to Apply

All applications will be treated in strictest confidence. Applications, which should include a Curriculum Vitae (giving full personal particulars of applicant, including full names, place and date of birth, qualifications, employment and experience, present salary, telephone numbers and the names, addresses (including e-mail) and telephone numbers of three contactable referees) and copies of certificates must be addressed to:

The Senior Assistant Registrar

Human Resources Department

National University of Science and Technology

P O Box AC 939

Ascot

Bulawayo, ZIMBABWE

And e-mailed to: recruitment@nust.ac.zw in a single pdf file clearly indicating the position being applied for in the subject line.

NB: The National University of Science and Technology is an equal opportunity employer. In the interest of promoting gender parity, female candidates are encouraged to apply. Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.

Deadline: 07 July 2023

Generate a Whatsapp Message

National University of Science and Technology (NUST)

Website
+263292282842
info@nust.ac.zw

The National University of Science and Technology is the second largest public research university in Zimbabwe, located in Bulawayo. It was established in 1991. On 8 April 1991.

Browse Jobs

Related Jobs

National University of Science and Technology (NUST)
National University of Science and Technology (NUST)

Lectureship/senior Lectureship/associate Professorship: Artificial Intelligence x2

Deadline:
National University of Science and Technology (NUST)
National University of Science and Technology (NUST)

Lectureship/ Senior Lectureship/ Associate Professorship: Programming And Software Development x2

Deadline:
CIMAS
CIMAS

Forensic Officer: Analytics and Investigations

Deadline:
Webdev Group
Webdev Group

PHP Developer (Harare)

Deadline:
Switzview Wealth Management
Switzview Wealth Management

Technology Officer (Harare)

Deadline:

Buy Phones on Credit.

More
Feedback