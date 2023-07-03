Lectureship/senior Lectureship/associate Professorship: Earth Sciences x2

Job Description

DEPARTMENT OF APPLIED PHYSICS

The University seeks to recruit applicants with requisite qualifications, skills and experience for the above mentioned post in the Faculty of Applied Sciences.

Duties and Responsibilities

The successful applicant is expected to be conversant with the basic Physics/ Earth Sciences taught at undergraduate level.

He/ she shall be expected to teach the undergraduate modules in addition to the courses in MSc Geophysics programme.

He/she shall participate in all the Education 5.0 pillars that require him/ her to actively be engaged in meaningful research that leads to development and economic sustainability.

In doing so, he/ she shall be expected to attract funding for research and foster collaborative research within the Department, Faculty and with other Institutions.

Qualifications and Experience

The applicant must hold a PhD qualification in any one of Earth Sciences, Geophysics, Geology and Hydrogeology. An applicant who holds a Master of Science Degree in Earth Sciences, Geophysics, Geology and Hydrogeology may be considered for the post. A Master of Science Degree holder will be expected to register for studies leading to a PhD qualification. Proof of active research in the form of published papers and at least two years teaching experience will be a definite advantage.

How to Apply

All applications will be treated in strictest confidence. Applications, which should include a Curriculum Vitae (giving full personal particulars of applicant, including full names, place and date of birth, qualifications, employment and experience, present salary, telephone numbers and the names, addresses (including e-mail) and telephone numbers of three contactable referees) and copies of certificates must be addressed to: