Lectureship/Senior Lectureship/Associate Professorship/Professorship: Accounting and Finance

Job Description

FACULTY OF COMMERCE: Department of Accounting and Finance.

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates for the above mentioned post. Temporary Full-time (1 year).

Duties and Responsibilities

Lecturing of undergraduate levels on the following subject areas: Taxation, Financial Reporting, Advanced Auditing, Public Sector Accounting, Accounting Packages and Information Systems, Management Accounting.

Participation in community outreach activities.

Participation in income generating activities.

Conducting research.

Production of goods and services.

Qualifications and Experience

Applicants must hold a Master’s Degree in Accounting or related subject area and a good Bachelor of Commerce Honours Degree in Accounting or related subject area passed with at an upper second class (2.1).

A minimum of two years relevant teaching or industrial experience is mandatory.

A relevant PhD would be a distinct advantage.

Other

How to Apply

Interested and qualified persons should send one set of their application in a single pdf file clearly indicating the position being applied for in the subject line to: erecruitment@lsu.ac.zw