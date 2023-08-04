Lectureship/Senior Lectureship/Associate Professorship/Professorship: Agriculture Specialist

Job Description

FACULTY OF HUMANITIES AND SOCIAL SCIENCES: Department of Educational Foundations

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates for the above mentioned post. Temporary Full-time (1 year).

Duties and Responsibilities

Supervise undergraduate and post-graduate students’ research projects.

Supervise students on teaching practice.

Teach at least five of the following modules: Microbiology and Entomology, Farm Machinery, Animal Nutrition, Horticulture, Irrigation systems, Biotechnology, Agriculture Biochemistry, Agricultural Marketing, Post-Harvest and Value addition.

Attract and manage research grants.

Participation in research activities.

Participate in income generation projects.

Ability to innovate and facilitate service delivery.

Participate in community engagement.

Qualifications and Experience

Applicants must hold a Master’s Degree in Agriculture/Crop Science/Animal Science or in any related field with a merit or better.

A Bachelor of Education Degree in Agriculture/Bachelor of Education Honours Degree in Agriculture/Bachelor of Science Honours Degree in Agriculture, a teaching qualification is a must.

A PhD in Agriculture would be a distinct advantage.

How to Apply

Interested and qualified persons should send one set of their application in a single pdf file clearly indicating the position being applied for in the subject line to: erecruitment@lsu.ac.zw