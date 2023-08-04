Lectureship/Senior Lectureship/Associate Professorship/Professorship: Animal Science Specialist
Job Description
FACULTY OF HUMANITIES AND SOCIAL SCIENCES: Department of Educational Foundations
Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates for the above mentioned post. Temporary Full-time (1 year).
Duties and Responsibilities
- Supervise undergraduate and post-graduate students’ research projects.
- Supervise students on teaching practice.
- Teach in any five of the following modules; Anatomy and Physiology of Farm Animals; Animal Production; Animal Nutrition, Animal Breeding; Biotechnology; Animal Health; General Farm Practice; Microbiology and Entomology.
- Attract and manage research grants.
- Participate in research activities.
- Participate in income generation projects.
- Ability to innovate and facilitate service delivery.
- Participate in community engagement.
- Any other duties assigned to you by the Chairperson.
Qualifications and Experience
- Applicants must hold a Master’s Degree in Agriculture/Animal Science or any related field passed with Merit or better and a Bachelor of Education Degree in Agriculture/Bachelor of Education Honours Degree in Agriculture/Bachelor of Science honours Degree in Agriculture passed with a grade 2.1 or better. A teaching qualification is an added advantage.
- A PhD in Agriculture, considerable teaching and research experience and a proven record of publications in referred journals, are distinct advantages.
Other
How to Apply
Interested and qualified persons should send one set of their application in a single pdf file clearly indicating the position being applied for in the subject line to: erecruitment@lsu.ac.zw
The application should consist of the application letter, Curriculum Vitae giving full personal details including full names, place and date of birth, qualifications, experience, present salary, date of availability, names, e-mail addresses and telephone numbers of at least three referees, certified copies of educational and professional certificates, birth certificate and National Identity Card.
The Application letter should be addressed to:
The Senior Assistant Registrar
Human Resources Section
Lupane State University
P O Box 170
Lupane
NB: Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.
Lupane State University (LSU)
The university was established through an act of the Zimbabwe parliament in 2004 and opened its doors to 14 pioneer students in the faculty of Agricultural Sciences in August 2005. Is located in Lupane, a small town just off the main highway between Bulawayo and Victoria Falls.
CONTACT
Main Campus: P.O Box 170 Lupane, Along Bulawayo-Victoria Falls Highway, ZimbabwePhone : +263 (081) 2856488,2856558, 2856271, 2856390
Fax: +263 (081) 2856393
Bulawayo Campus: 2nd Floor CBZ Building Fife Street & 10th Avenue,Bulawayo, ZimbabwePhone : +263 29 73770-1, 63546, 64458Fax : +263 29 62436
Email: info@lsu.ac.zw