Lectureship/Senior Lectureship/Associate Professorship/Professorship: Animal Science Specialist

FACULTY OF HUMANITIES AND SOCIAL SCIENCES: Department of Educational Foundations

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates for the above mentioned post. Temporary Full-time (1 year).

Supervise undergraduate and post-graduate students’ research projects.

Supervise students on teaching practice.

Teach in any five of the following modules; Anatomy and Physiology of Farm Animals; Animal Production; Animal Nutrition, Animal Breeding; Biotechnology; Animal Health; General Farm Practice; Microbiology and Entomology.

Attract and manage research grants.

Participate in research activities.

Participate in income generation projects.

Ability to innovate and facilitate service delivery.

Participate in community engagement.

Any other duties assigned to you by the Chairperson.

Applicants must hold a Master’s Degree in Agriculture/Animal Science or any related field passed with Merit or better and a Bachelor of Education Degree in Agriculture/Bachelor of Education Honours Degree in Agriculture/Bachelor of Science honours Degree in Agriculture passed with a grade 2.1 or better. A teaching qualification is an added advantage.

A PhD in Agriculture, considerable teaching and research experience and a proven record of publications in referred journals, are distinct advantages.

Interested and qualified persons should send one set of their application in a single pdf file clearly indicating the position being applied for in the subject line to: erecruitment@lsu.ac.zw