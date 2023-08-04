Lectureship/Senior Lectureship/Associate Professorship/Professorship: Applied Biotechnology

Job Description

FACULTY OF AGRICULTURAL SCIENCES: Department of Crop and Soil Sciences

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates for the above mentioned post. Temporary Full-time (1 year).

Duties and Responsibilities

The candidate should be able to supervise post graduate and undergraduate students’ research projects and teach at least three modules in one of the following areas: Biotechnology, Fermentation Technology, Techniques of Biotechnology, Introduction to Biotechnology and Enzymology.

Attract and manage research grants.

Participating in outreach activities.

Participation in income generation projects.

Ability to innovate and facilitate service delivery.

Qualifications and Experience

Ideally, the successful candidate should possess a Master’s Degree in Biotechnology or related field with a merit or better and a Bachelor of Science Honours Degree in Biotechnology or related field with a 2.1 or better.

A PhD in Biotechnology or related field and teaching experience at tertiary level will be an added advantage.

Other

How to Apply

Interested and qualified persons should send one set of their application in a single pdf file clearly indicating the position being applied for in the subject line to: erecruitment@lsu.ac.zw