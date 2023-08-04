Lectureship/Senior Lectureship/Associate Professorship/Professorship: Climate Change Specialist x2
Job Description
FACULTY OF HUMANITIES AND SOCIAL SCIENCES: Department of Development Studies.
Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates for the above mentioned post. Temporary Full-time (1 year).
Duties and Responsibilities
- Supervise post-graduate and undergraduate students’ research projects.
- Teach five of the following modules: Key concepts of climate change and sustainable development, Trans-disciplinary thinking and skills, Mitigation and adaption in theory and practice, Climate change and ecosystems services, Disaster geo-information and livelihoods, Climate disaster resilience and mitigation and management, Agriculture, Food Security and Climate Change and Disaster and Development Theories and Approaches.
- Attract and manage research grants.
- Participate in outreach activities.
- Participate in income generation projects.
- Ability to innovate and facilitate service delivery
Qualifications and Experience
- Applicants must hold a PhD in Climate Change, Disaster and Risk Management or cognate discipline, A Master’s Degree in Climate Change passed with a merit or better 13 and a Bachelor of Honours Degree in Climate Change, Disaster Management, Natural Resource Management and Environmental Sustainability or related fields, passed with a grade 2.1 or better, with a considerable teaching and research experience and a proven record of publication in referred scientific journal.
Other
How to Apply
Interested and qualified persons should send one set of their application in a single pdf file clearly indicating the position being applied for in the subject line to: erecruitment@lsu.ac.zw
The application should consist of the application letter, Curriculum Vitae giving full personal details including full names, place and date of birth, qualifications, experience, present salary, date of availability, names, e-mail addresses and telephone numbers of at least three referees, certified copies of educational and professional certificates, birth certificate and National Identity Card.
The Application letter should be addressed to:
The Senior Assistant Registrar
Human Resources Section
Lupane State University
P O Box 170
Lupane
NB: Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.
Deadline: 04 August 2023
