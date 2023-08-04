Lectureship/Senior Lectureship/Associate Professorship/Professorship: Climate Change Specialist x2

Job Description

FACULTY OF HUMANITIES AND SOCIAL SCIENCES: Department of Development Studies.

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates for the above mentioned post. Temporary Full-time (1 year).

Duties and Responsibilities

Supervise post-graduate and undergraduate students’ research projects.

Teach five of the following modules: Key concepts of climate change and sustainable development, Trans-disciplinary thinking and skills, Mitigation and adaption in theory and practice, Climate change and ecosystems services, Disaster geo-information and livelihoods, Climate disaster resilience and mitigation and management, Agriculture, Food Security and Climate Change and Disaster and Development Theories and Approaches.

Attract and manage research grants.

Participate in outreach activities.

Participate in income generation projects.

Ability to innovate and facilitate service delivery

Qualifications and Experience

Applicants must hold a PhD in Climate Change, Disaster and Risk Management or cognate discipline, A Master’s Degree in Climate Change passed with a merit or better 13 and a Bachelor of Honours Degree in Climate Change, Disaster Management, Natural Resource Management and Environmental Sustainability or related fields, passed with a grade 2.1 or better, with a considerable teaching and research experience and a proven record of publication in referred scientific journal.

Other

How to Apply

Interested and qualified persons should send one set of their application in a single pdf file clearly indicating the position being applied for in the subject line to: erecruitment@lsu.ac.zw