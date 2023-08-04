Lectureship/Senior Lectureship/Associate Professorship/Professorship: Department of Animal Science and Rangeland Management

Job Description

FACULTY OF AGRICULTURAL SCIENCES

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates for the above mentioned post. Temporary Full-time (1 year).

Duties and Responsibilities

The candidate should be able to supervise post graduate and undergraduate students’’ research projects and teach at least five modules which are: Chemistry, Biochemistry, and Introduction to Microbiology, Molecular Biology and Conversation biology.

Attract and manage research grants.

Participating in outreach activities

Participation in income generation projects.

Ability to innovate and facilitate service delivery.

Qualifications and Experience

Ideally, the successful candidate should possess a Masters’ Degree in Microbiology and Biotechnology, Biology or related area, and a Bachelor of Science Honours Degree in Microbiology and Biotechnology or related field with a 2.1 or better.

A PhD in the related field will be an added advantage.

Other

How to Apply

Interested and qualified persons should send one set of their application in a single pdf file clearly indicating the position being applied for in the subject line to: erecruitment@lsu.ac.zw