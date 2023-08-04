Lectureship/Senior Lectureship/Associate Professorship/Professorship: Department of Engineering
Job Description
FACULTY OF ENGINEERING AND APPLIED SCIENCES
Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates for the above mentioned post. Temporary Full-time (1 year).
Duties and Responsibilities
- The successful candidate will be expected to teach undergraduate students in following courses; Manufacturing Systems, Human Factors Engineering, Industrial Systems Engineering, Quality Management, Maintenance Engineering, Machine Design.
- Teach undergraduate and postgraduate levels
- Supervising undergraduate and postgraduate research projects.
- Participating in outreach programmes related to production engineering.
- Sourcing research funding for the Department.
- Conduct and publish research.
Qualifications and Experience
- Applicants must possess a relevant Master’s degree in Mechanical /Manufacturing and Operations Management or equivalent with a merit or better and a BSc/BEng/ Honours degree in Mechanical/Production/Industrial and Manufacturing Engineering or equivalent with a 2.1 or better.
- Possession of a PhD in the related field and teaching experience at tertiary level will be an added advantage.
Other
How to Apply
Interested and qualified persons should send one set of their application in a single pdf file clearly indicating the position being applied for in the subject line to: erecruitment@lsu.ac.zw
The application should consist of the application letter, Curriculum Vitae giving full personal details including full names, place and date of birth, qualifications, experience, present salary, date of availability, names, e-mail addresses and telephone numbers of at least three referees, certified copies of educational and professional certificates, birth certificate and National Identity Card.
The Application letter should be addressed to:
The Senior Assistant Registrar
Human Resources Section
Lupane State University
P O Box 170
Lupane
NB: Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.
Deadline: 04 August 2023
