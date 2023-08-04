Lectureship/Senior Lectureship/Associate Professorship/Professorship: Department of Engineering

Job Description

FACULTY OF ENGINEERING AND APPLIED SCIENCES

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates for the above mentioned post. Temporary Full-time (1 year).

Duties and Responsibilities

The successful candidate will be expected to teach undergraduate students in following courses; Manufacturing Systems, Human Factors Engineering, Industrial Systems Engineering, Quality Management, Maintenance Engineering, Machine Design.

Teach undergraduate and postgraduate levels

Supervising undergraduate and postgraduate research projects.

Participating in outreach programmes related to production engineering.

Sourcing research funding for the Department.

Conduct and publish research.

Qualifications and Experience

Applicants must possess a relevant Master’s degree in Mechanical /Manufacturing and Operations Management or equivalent with a merit or better and a BSc/BEng/ Honours degree in Mechanical/Production/Industrial and Manufacturing Engineering or equivalent with a 2.1 or better.

Possession of a PhD in the related field and teaching experience at tertiary level will be an added advantage.

Other

How to Apply

Interested and qualified persons should send one set of their application in a single pdf file clearly indicating the position being applied for in the subject line to: erecruitment@lsu.ac.zw