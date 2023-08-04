Lectureship/Senior Lectureship/Associate Professorship/Professorship: Department of Information Technology

Job Description

FACULTY OF ENGINEERING AND APPLIED SCIENCES

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates for the above mentioned post. Temporary Full-time (1 year).

Duties and Responsibilities

Successful candidates will be expected to teach undergraduate students in the following courses; Accounting 1A, Business Communication, Business Law, Peace and leadership studies, Production and Operations Management, Entrepreneurship/ Techno-preneurship, Business Analysis and process modelling, Business Continuity and IT Security management, Leadership, teamwork and diversity, Change management.

Teach undergraduate and postgraduate levels

Supervising undergraduate and postgraduate research projects.

Participating in outreach programmes related to production engineering.

Sourcing research funding for the Department.

Qualifications and Experience

Applicants must possess a relevant MSc degree in Accounting/Business Management/Business Information Systems Management with a Merit or better or equivalent and BSc Honours degree in Accounting/Business Management/Business Information Systems Management or equivalent with a 2.1 or better.

Possession of a PhD in the related field and teaching experience at the tertiary level will be an added advantage.

Other

How to Apply

Interested and qualified persons should send one set of their application in a single pdf file clearly indicating the position being applied for in the subject line to: erecruitment@lsu.ac.zw