Lectureship/Senior Lectureship/Associate Professorship/Professorship: Department of Information Technology

Job Description

FACULTY OF ENGINEERING AND APPLIED SCIENCES

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates for the above mentioned post. Temporary Full-time (1 year).

Duties and Responsibilities

Successful candidates will be expected to teach undergraduate students in following courses; Parallel Computing, Mobile Computing, Wireless Communication, Distributed Systems, Computer Architecture, Neural Networks and Fuzzy Logic, Data Science, Information Systems Auditing, Information Security, Application Integration, Information Systems Strategy, and Mobile Application Development, Virtual reality, Human Computer Integration, Network and Server Administration.

Teach undergraduate and postgraduate levels.

Supervising undergraduate and postgraduate research projects.

Participating in outreach programmes related to production engineering.

Sourcing research funding for the Department.

Conduct and publish research.

Qualifications and Experience

Applicants must possess a relevant MSc degree in Information Technology/Computer Science/Information Systems with a Merit or better or equivalent and BSc Honours degree in Information Technology/Computer Science/Information Systems or equivalent with a 2.1 or better.

 Possession of a PhD in the related field and teaching experience at tertiary level will be an added advantage.

Other

How to Apply

Interested and qualified persons should send one set of their application in a single pdf file clearly indicating the position being applied for in the subject line to: erecruitment@lsu.ac.zw