Lectureship/Senior Lectureship/Associate Professorship/Professorship: Entrepreneurship and Business Management

Job Description

FACULTY OF COMMERCE: Department of Business Management.

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates for the above mentioned post. Temporary Full-time (1 year).

Duties and Responsibilities

Lecturing of undergraduate subjects in the following areas: Principles of Management, Business and its Environment, Principles of Entrepreneurship, Production and Operation Management, Strategic Management, Small Business Management; New Product Development and Venture Creation.

Participating in community outreach activities.

Participating in income generating activities.

Conducting research.

Innovation and production of goods and services.

Qualifications and Experience

Applicants should hold a good Master’s Degree in Entrepreneurship, Management or related subject area and a Bachelor of Commerce/BSc Honours Degree in Entrepreneurship, Business Management or Business Administration, passed with at least an upper second class (2.1) or better. At least two years industry/ teaching experience is mandatory.

A relevant PhD will be a distinct advantage.

Other

How to Apply

Interested and qualified persons should send one set of their application in a single pdf file clearly indicating the position being applied for in the subject line to: erecruitment@lsu.ac.zw