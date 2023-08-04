Lectureship/Senior Lectureship/Associate Professorship/Professorship: Film and Television Specialists x2

Job Description

FACULTY OF HUMANITIES AND SOCIAL SCIENCES: Department of Languages.

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates for the above mentioned post. Temporary Full-time (1 year).

Duties and Responsibilities

Supervise Post-graduate and undergraduate students’ research projects.

Teach five modules with greater emphasis on Film and Video Production Process and Business Operation, Television Production, Video Editing and Production Design.

Attract and manage research grants.

Participation in outreach activities for television and radio content production.

Participation in income generation projects.

Innovate and facilitate service delivery.

Qualifications and Experience

Applicants must hold a Master’s Degree in Film/Film and Television Studies/Visual Culture/Editing/Cinematography/Media and Performing Arts or cognate discipline, passed with a Merit or better, and a Bachelor’s Degree passed at grade 2.1 in Film and Theatre Arts with considerable practical experience in content production, teaching, research and a proven record of publications in referred scientific journals.

A PhD in Film or related field would be a distinct advantage.

Other

How to Apply

Interested and qualified persons should send one set of their application in a single pdf file clearly indicating the position being applied for in the subject line to: erecruitment@lsu.ac.zw