Lectureship/Senior Lectureship/Associate Professorship/Professorship: Film and Television Specialists x2
Job Description
FACULTY OF HUMANITIES AND SOCIAL SCIENCES: Department of Languages.
Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates for the above mentioned post. Temporary Full-time (1 year).
Duties and Responsibilities
- Supervise Post-graduate and undergraduate students’ research projects.
- Teach five modules with greater emphasis on Film and Video Production Process and Business Operation, Television Production, Video Editing and Production Design.
- Attract and manage research grants.
- Participation in outreach activities for television and radio content production.
- Participation in income generation projects.
- Innovate and facilitate service delivery.
Qualifications and Experience
- Applicants must hold a Master’s Degree in Film/Film and Television Studies/Visual Culture/Editing/Cinematography/Media and Performing Arts or cognate discipline, passed with a Merit or better, and a Bachelor’s Degree passed at grade 2.1 in Film and Theatre Arts with considerable practical experience in content production, teaching, research and a proven record of publications in referred scientific journals.
- A PhD in Film or related field would be a distinct advantage.
Other
How to Apply
Interested and qualified persons should send one set of their application in a single pdf file clearly indicating the position being applied for in the subject line to: erecruitment@lsu.ac.zw
The application should consist of the application letter, Curriculum Vitae giving full personal details including full names, place and date of birth, qualifications, experience, present salary, date of availability, names, e-mail addresses and telephone numbers of at least three referees, certified copies of educational and professional certificates, birth certificate and National Identity Card.
The Application letter should be addressed to:
The Senior Assistant Registrar
Human Resources Section
Lupane State University
P O Box 170
Lupane
NB: Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.
Deadline: 04 August 2023
