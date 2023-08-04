Lectureship/Senior Lectureship/Associate Professorship/Professorship: Geography Specialist

Job Description

FACULTY OF HUMANITIES AND SOCIAL SCIENCES: Department of Geography and Geo-Information Sciences.

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates for the above mentioned post. Temporary Full-time (1 year).

Duties and Responsibilities

Lecturing the following undergraduate courses: History of Geographical Thought, Techniques in Physical Geography, Techniques in Human Geography, Migration Studies, Population and the Environmental and Epidemiological studies.

Supervise undergraduate dissertations.

Participate in community outreach activities.

Participate in income generations projects.

Conduct research.

Ability to innovate and facilitate service delivery.

Qualifications and Experience

Applicants must hold a Master’s Degree in Geography or related cognate passed with at least a Merit or better and a Bachelor of Science Honours Degree in Geography passed with an Upper Second Class (2.1) or better.

A relevant PhD would be a distinct advantage.

Other

How to Apply

Interested and qualified persons should send one set of their application in a single pdf file clearly indicating the position being applied for in the subject line to: erecruitment@lsu.ac.zw