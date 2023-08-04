Lectureship/Senior Lectureship/Associate Professorship/Professorship: Geography Specialists x2

Job Description

FACULTY OF HUMANITIES AND SOCIAL SCIENCES: Department of Geography and Geo-Information Sciences.

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates for the above mentioned posts. Temporary Full-time (1 year).

Duties and Responsibilities

Lecturing in any five of the following undergraduate courses: Introduction to World Geography (Europe, North America & Asia), Climatology and Meteorology and Water Resources Management, Project Planning and Management, Development Issues in SubSaharan Africa, Rural Development and Livelihoods, Urban Social Geography, Land Use Planning, and Population Programmes and Policies.

Supervise undergraduate dissertations.

Participate in community outreach activities.

Participate in income generation activities.

Conduct research.

Ability to innovate and facilitate service delivery.

Qualifications and Experience

Must hold a Master’s Degree in Geography or related field passed with at least a Merit or better and a Bachelor of Science Honours Degree in Geography passed with an Upper Second Class (2.1) or better.

A relevant PhD would be a distinct advantage.

Other

How to Apply

Interested and qualified persons should send one set of their application in a single pdf file clearly indicating the position being applied for in the subject line to: erecruitment@lsu.ac.zw