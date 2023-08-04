Lectureship/Senior Lectureship/Associate Professorship/Professorship: Language and Literature Specialists x3

Job Description

FACULTY OF HUMANITIES AND SOCIAL SCIENCES: Department of Languages

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates for the above mentioned post. Temporary Full-time (1 year).

Duties and Responsibilities

Supervise students’ research projects.

Teach five modules in the areas of Linguistics, Language Planning and Policy, Indigenous Knowledge Systems, Theories of Literature and Criticism and Socio Linguistics.

Attract and manage research grants.

Participation in outreach activities within the communication services sector.

Participation in income generation projects.

Innovate and facilitate service delivery.

Qualifications and Experience

Applicants must hold a Master’s Degree in African Languages and Literature/Culture, Linguistics, Applied Language Studies or related fields passed with a Merit or better, and a Bachelors Honours Degree in African Language, Applied Language Studies, Language and Communication Studies or related fields passed at grade 2.1 or better with a track record of teaching, research and publications in referred scientific journals.

A PhD in African Languages, Linguistics, Language Studies or related discipline would be a distinct advantage.

Other

How to Apply

Interested and qualified persons should send one set of their application in a single pdf file clearly indicating the position being applied for in the subject line to: erecruitment@lsu.ac.zw