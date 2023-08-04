Lectureship/Senior Lectureship/Associate Professorship/Professorship: Marketing x3

Job Description

FACULTY OF COMMERCE: Department of Business Management.

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates for the above mentioned post. Temporary Full-time (1 year).

Duties and Responsibilities

Lecturing of undergraduate levels on any of the following subject areas of: Retail and Merchandising Management, Agricultural Business Marketing, Marketing Consultancy, Digital Management, Sales Management, Marketing Information Systems and Business to Business Marketing.

Participating in community outreach activities.

Participating in income generating activities.

Production of good and services.

Qualifications and Experience

Applicants must hold a good Master’s Degree in Marketing/Marketing Strategy and a Bachelor of Commerce Honours Degree in Marketing or related area, passed with at least an upper second class (2.1). At least two years industry/teaching experience is mandatory.

A relevant PhD will be a distinct advantage.

Other

How to Apply

Interested and qualified persons should send one set of their application in a single pdf file clearly indicating the position being applied for in the subject line to: erecruitment@lsu.ac.zw