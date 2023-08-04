Lectureship/Senior Lectureship/Associate Professorship/Professorship: Media and Communication Specialists x2

Job Description

FACULTY OF HUMANITIES AND SOCIAL SCIENCES: Department of Languages

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates for the above mentioned post. Temporary Full-time (1 year).

Duties and Responsibilities

Supervise students’ research projects.

Teach five modules with greater emphasis on digital technologies and their application in the media and communication industries, Theories and Approached to Communication, Strategic Communication, Criticism and the Media and Sociology of News Production.

Attract and manage research grants.

Participation in outreach activities with the communication services sector.

Participation in income generation projects.

Innovate and facilitate service delivery.

Qualifications and Experience

Applicants must hold a Master’s Degree in Journalism, Media Studies, Communication Studies or related field passed with Merit or better, and a Bachelors Honours Degree in Language and communication Studies or related fields passed at grade 2.1 or better with a track record of teaching, research and publications in referred scientific journals.

A PhD in Communication, Media studies or related discipline would be a distinct advantage.

Other

How to Apply

Interested and qualified persons should send one set of their application in a single pdf file clearly indicating the position being applied for in the subject line to: erecruitment@lsu.ac.zw