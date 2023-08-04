Lectureship/Senior Lectureship/Associate Professorship/Professorship: Media and Technology

Job Description

FACULTY OF HUMANITIES AND SOCIAL SCIENCES: Department of Educational Foundations

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates for the above mentioned post. Temporary Full-time (1 year).

Duties and Responsibilities

Supervise undergraduate students’ research projects.

Supervise students on teaching practice.

Teach at least five modules with the following emphasis: Educational Media and Technology, Computer Applications in Education and Information Technology in Education.

Attract and manage research grants.

Participate in research activities.

Participate in income generation projects.

Ability to innovate and facilitate service delivery.

Participate in community engagement.

Any other duties as assigned by the Chairperson.

Qualifications and Experience

Applicants must hold a Master’s Degree in Educational Media and Technology/Information Technology or in any related field passed with Merit or better.

A Bachelor of Education Degree in Educational Media and Technology/Bachelor of Education Honours Degree in Information Technology/bachelor of Honours Degree in Computer Science passed with a grade 2.1 or better, and a teaching qualification is a must.

A relevant PhD would be a distinct advantage.

Other

How to Apply

Interested and qualified persons should send one set of their application in a single pdf file clearly indicating the position being applied for in the subject line to: erecruitment@lsu.ac.zw