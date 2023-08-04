Lectureship/Senior Lectureship/Associate Professorship/Professorship: Monitoring and Evaluation

Job Description

FACULTY OF HUMANITIES AND SOCIAL SCIENCES: Centre for Evaluation Science

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates for the above mentioned post. Temporary Full-time (1 year).

Duties and Responsibilities

Supervise post graduate students; research projects.

Supervise post graduate students on attachment.

Teach modules in the following areas: Programme Planning and Management, Public Policy and Public Evaluation, Evaluation planning and Management at Master’s level.

Attract consultancy opportunities.

Participating in outreach activities within the social services sector.

Participation in income generation.

Ability to innovate and facilitate service delivery.

Qualifications and Experience

Applicants must hold a PhD/ DPhil in Monitoring and Evaluation, Social Sciences, Economics (or cognate discipline) and a Master’s Degree in Monitoring and Evaluation or Programme Planning and Management passed with a Merit or better.

Other

How to Apply

Interested and qualified persons should send one set of their application in a single pdf file clearly indicating the position being applied for in the subject line to: erecruitment@lsu.ac.zw