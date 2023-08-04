Lectureship/Senior Lectureship/Associate Professorship/Professorship: Natural Resources Management Specialist

Job Description

FACULTY OF HUMANITIES AND SOCIAL SCIENCES: Department of Geography and Geo-Information Sciences.

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates for the above mentioned post. Temporary Full-time (1 year).

Duties and Responsibilities

Lecturing in any five of the following undergraduate courses: Principles of Ecology and Biodiversity, Introduction to Wildlife and Aquatic Resources, Natural Resource Management, Forest Resources Management, Wildlife Management and Environmental and Natural Resources law, Land Resource and Survey Methodology and Non-timber Forest Resources and Sustainable Use.

Supervise undergraduate dissertations.

Participate in community outreach activities.

Participate in income generation activities.

Conduct research.

Ability to innovate and facilitate service delivery.

Qualifications and Experience

Applicants must hold a relevant Master’s Degree in Ecological Resources Management or equivalent degree passed with at least a Merit or better and a Bachelor of Science Honours Degree in: (Natural Resources Management or Forest Resources and Wildlife Management) passed with an Upper Second Class 2.1) or better.

A relevant PhD would be a distinct advantage.

Other

How to Apply

Interested and qualified persons should send one set of their application in a single pdf file clearly indicating the position being applied for in the subject line to: erecruitment@lsu.ac.zw