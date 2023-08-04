Lectureship/Senior Lectureship/Associate Professorship/Professorship: Natural Resources Management Specialist
Job Description
FACULTY OF HUMANITIES AND SOCIAL SCIENCES: Department of Geography and Geo-Information Sciences.
Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates for the above mentioned post. Temporary Full-time (1 year).
Duties and Responsibilities
- Lecturing in any five of the following undergraduate courses: Principles of Ecology and Biodiversity, Introduction to Wildlife and Aquatic Resources, Natural Resource Management, Forest Resources Management, Wildlife Management and Environmental and Natural Resources law, Land Resource and Survey Methodology and Non-timber Forest Resources and Sustainable Use.
- Supervise undergraduate dissertations.
- Participate in community outreach activities.
- Participate in income generation activities.
- Conduct research.
- Ability to innovate and facilitate service delivery.
Qualifications and Experience
- Applicants must hold a relevant Master’s Degree in Ecological Resources Management or equivalent degree passed with at least a Merit or better and a Bachelor of Science Honours Degree in: (Natural Resources Management or Forest Resources and Wildlife Management) passed with an Upper Second Class 2.1) or better.
- A relevant PhD would be a distinct advantage.
Other
How to Apply
Interested and qualified persons should send one set of their application in a single pdf file clearly indicating the position being applied for in the subject line to: erecruitment@lsu.ac.zw
The application should consist of the application letter, Curriculum Vitae giving full personal details including full names, place and date of birth, qualifications, experience, present salary, date of availability, names, e-mail addresses and telephone numbers of at least three referees, certified copies of educational and professional certificates, birth certificate and National Identity Card.
The Application letter should be addressed to:
The Senior Assistant Registrar
Human Resources Section
Lupane State University
P O Box 170
Lupane
NB: Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.
Deadline: 04 August 2023Generate a Whatsapp Message
Lupane State University (LSU)
The university was established through an act of the Zimbabwe parliament in 2004 and opened its doors to 14 pioneer students in the faculty of Agricultural Sciences in August 2005. Is located in Lupane, a small town just off the main highway between Bulawayo and Victoria Falls.
CONTACT
Main Campus: P.O Box 170 Lupane, Along Bulawayo-Victoria Falls Highway, ZimbabwePhone : +263 (081) 2856488,2856558, 2856271, 2856390
Fax: +263 (081) 2856393
Bulawayo Campus: 2nd Floor CBZ Building Fife Street & 10th Avenue,Bulawayo, ZimbabwePhone : +263 29 73770-1, 63546, 64458Fax : +263 29 62436
Email: info@lsu.ac.zw