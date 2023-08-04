Lectureship/Senior Lectureship/Associate Professorship/Professorship: Peace and Security Studies x8

Job Description

FACULTY OF HUMANITIES AND SOCIAL SCIENCES: Department of Development Studies.

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates for the above mentioned post. Temporary Full-time (1 year).

Duties and Responsibilities

Supervise students’ research projects.

Teach five of the following modules: Introduction to Peace and Security, Conflict Transformation, Human Security and Development, Migration, Conflict Resolution Processes, Principles of International Relations, Nonviolence Philosophy and Practice, United Nations and Peace-Keeping, Economics of Peace and Security, Security Policy Making and Implementation and Human Rights law and Transitional Justice.

Attract and manage research grants.

Participate in outreach activities.

Participate in income generation projects.

Ability to innovate and facilitate service delivery.

Qualifications and Experience

Applicants must hold a Bachelor’s Degree in Peace and Security Studies passed with a grade 2.1 or better, and a Master’s Degree in Peace and Security Studies, passed with Merit or better.

A PhD in Peace and Security Studies, Political Science and/or International Relations, considerable teaching and research experience and a proven record of publications in referred scientific journals, are distinct advantages.

How to Apply

Interested and qualified persons should send one set of their application in a single pdf file clearly indicating the position being applied for in the subject line to: erecruitment@lsu.ac.zw