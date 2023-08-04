Lectureship/Senior Lectureship/Associate Professorship/Professorship: Public Policy
Job Description
FACULTY OF HUMANITIES AND SOCIAL SCIENCES: Department of Development Studies.
Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates for the above mentioned post. Temporary Full-time (1 year).
Duties and Responsibilities
- Supervise post-graduate and undergraduate students’ research projects.
- Teach at least five of the following modules: Research Methods in Public Policy Analysis, E-Government and Management Information Systems, Programme Management and Evaluation, Governance Leadership and Politics.
- Attract and manage research grants.
- Participate in outreach activities.
- Participate in income generation projects.
- Ability to innovate and facilitate service delivery.
Qualifications and Experience
- Applicants must hold a PhD in Public Policy or cognate discipline, a Master’s Degree in any of the following: Public Policy, Political Science, Development Studies, Public Administration, Monitoring and ~Evaluation, Governance and Leadership, passed with a grade 2.1 or better; with considerable teaching and research experience and a proven record of publications in referred scientific journal.
- Strong quantitative research experience will be an added advantage.
Other
How to Apply
Interested and qualified persons should send one set of their application in a single pdf file clearly indicating the position being applied for in the subject line to: erecruitment@lsu.ac.zw
The application should consist of the application letter, Curriculum Vitae giving full personal details including full names, place and date of birth, qualifications, experience, present salary, date of availability, names, e-mail addresses and telephone numbers of at least three referees, certified copies of educational and professional certificates, birth certificate and National Identity Card.
The Application letter should be addressed to:
The Senior Assistant Registrar
Human Resources Section
Lupane State University
P O Box 170
Lupane
NB: Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.
