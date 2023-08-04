Lectureship/Senior Lectureship/Associate Professorship/Professorship: Public Policy

Job Description

FACULTY OF HUMANITIES AND SOCIAL SCIENCES: Department of Development Studies.

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates for the above mentioned post. Temporary Full-time (1 year).

Duties and Responsibilities

Supervise post-graduate and undergraduate students’ research projects.

Teach at least five of the following modules: Research Methods in Public Policy Analysis, E-Government and Management Information Systems, Programme Management and Evaluation, Governance Leadership and Politics.

Attract and manage research grants.

Participate in outreach activities.

Participate in income generation projects.

Ability to innovate and facilitate service delivery.

Qualifications and Experience

Applicants must hold a PhD in Public Policy or cognate discipline, a Master’s Degree in any of the following: Public Policy, Political Science, Development Studies, Public Administration, Monitoring and ~Evaluation, Governance and Leadership, passed with a grade 2.1 or better; with considerable teaching and research experience and a proven record of publications in referred scientific journal.

Strong quantitative research experience will be an added advantage.

Other

How to Apply

Interested and qualified persons should send one set of their application in a single pdf file clearly indicating the position being applied for in the subject line to: erecruitment@lsu.ac.zw