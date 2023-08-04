Lectureship/Senior Lectureship/Associate Professorship/Professorship: Real Estate Management x2

Job Description

FACULTY OF COMMERCE: Department of Accounting and Finance.

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates for the above mentioned post. Temporary Full-time (1 year).

Duties and Responsibilities

Lecturing of undergraduate levels on the following subject areas: Property Valuation, International Real Estate Business Management, Real Estate Investment, Agricultural Law and Valuation, Land Economics, Rural and Urban Planning, Building Systems and Services, Building Construction, Geographical Information Systems, Professional Practice.

Participating in community outreach activities.

Participating in income generating activities.

Conducting research.

Production of goods and services.

Qualifications and Experience

Applicants must hold a Master’s Degree in Real Estate Management or related subject area and a good Bachelor of Commerce Honours Degree in Real Estate Management, Property Development and Estate Management, Property Valuation and Management, Rural and Urban Planning or related subject area passed with at least an upper second class (2.1).

A minimum of two years relevant teaching or industrial experience is mandatory.

A relevant PhD would be a distinct advantage.

How to Apply

Interested and qualified persons should send one set of their application in a single pdf file clearly indicating the position being applied for in the subject line to: erecruitment@lsu.ac.zw