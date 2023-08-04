Lectureship/Senior Lectureship/Associate Professorship/Professorship: Sociologist x5

Job Description

FACULTY OF HUMANITIES AND SOCIAL SCIENCES: Department of Development Studies.

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates for the above mentioned post. Temporary Full-time (1 year).

Duties and Responsibilities

Supervise students’ research projects.

Teach at least five of the following modules: Introduction to Psychology, Social Psychology, Social Problems, Introduction to Anthropology, Classical Social Theories, Contemporary social Theories, Qualitative Research Methods, Quantitative Research Methods, Sociology of Medicine and Healthcare, Sociology of Development, Social Policy and Administration and sociology of the Environment.

Attract and manage research grants.

Participation in outreach activities with the communication services sector.

Participation in incomer generation projects.  Innovate and facilitate service delivery.

Qualifications and Experience

Applicants must hold a Master’s Degree in Sociology, passed with Merit or better and a Bachelor’s Degree in Sociology passed with a grade 2.1 or better.

A PhD in Sociology, considerable teaching and research experience and a proven record of publications in referred scientific journals, are distinct advantages.

Other

How to Apply

Interested and qualified persons should send one set of their application in a single pdf file clearly indicating the position being applied for in the subject line to: erecruitment@lsu.ac.zw