Lectureship/Senior Lectureship/Associate Professorship/Professorship: Supply Chain Management x3

Job Description

FACULTY OF COMMERCE: Department of Business Management.

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates for the above mentioned posts. Temporary Full-time (1 year).

Duties and Responsibilities

Lecturing of undergraduate levels on subject areas of: Principles of Logistics and Transport, E-Business, Public Procurement, Supply Chain Risk Management, Customs Practice and Documentation, Passenger Cargo Management, Contract and Relationship Management, Agri-business Supply Chain Management, Transport Economics, Global Sourcing, and Port Management and Shipping.

Participating in community outreach activities.

Participating in income generating activities.

Conducting research.

Production of goods and services.

Qualifications and Experience

Applicants must hold a good Master’s Degree in Supply Chain Management and a Bachelor of Commerce Honours Degree in Supply Chain Management or related area, passed with at least an upper second class (2.1).

At least two years industry/ teaching experience is mandatory.

A relevant PhD will be a distinct advantage.

Other

How to Apply

Interested and qualified persons should send one set of their application in a single pdf file clearly indicating the position being applied for in the subject line to: erecruitment@lsu.ac.zw