Lectureship/Senior Lectureship/Associate Professorship/Professorship: Urban and Regional Planning x2

Job Description

FACULTY OF HUMANITIES AND SOCIAL SCIENCES: Department of Development Studies.

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates for the above mentioned post. Temporary Full-time (1 year).

Duties and Responsibilities

Supervise students’ research projects.

Teach five of the following modules: Introduction to Society and Planning, Settlement Morphology, Environmental Systems and Planning, Urban Transport Management System, Rural Development and Regional Planning, Housing Theory and Practice, Discourses in Urban and Regional Theory, Rural Economies and Development, Planning Techniques and Research Methods, Urban Planning and Design Studio: 3D CAD and Geographic Information Systems (GIS) and Earth Observation 2.

Attract and manage research grants.

Particip0ate in outreach activities.

Participate in income generation projects.

Ability to innovate and facilitate service delivery.

Qualifications and Experience

Applicants must hold a Master’s Degree in Urban and Rural/Regional planning or cognate discipline, passed with Merit or better.

A Bachelor’s Degree in Urban and Rural/Regional Planning or cognate discipline passed with a grade 2.1 or better.

A PhD in Urban and Rural/Regional Planning or cognate discipline would be a distinct advantage.

Other

How to Apply

Interested and qualified persons should send one set of their application in a single pdf file clearly indicating the position being applied for in the subject line to: erecruitment@lsu.ac.zw