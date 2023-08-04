Lectureship/Senior Lectureship/Associate Professorship/Professorship: Wildlife Resources Management x2
Job Description
FACULTY OF AGRICULTURAL SCIENCES: Department of Animal Science and Rangeland Management.
Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates for the above mentioned post. Temporary Full-time (1 year).
Duties and Responsibilities
- The candidate should be able to supervise post graduate and undergraduate students’ research projects and teach at least five modules from the following: Social Ecology, Integrated Production Systems, Fresh water Fish production, Plant form and function, Climate change and environment, Herpetology, Fire Ecology, Intensive wildlife production systems, wildlife production ecology, Rangeland Ecology and Rural Development planning.
- Attract and manage research grants.
- Participating in outreach activities.
- Participation in income generation projects.
- Ability to innovate and facilitate service delivery.
Qualifications and Experience
- Ideally, the successful candidate should possess a Master’s in Wildlife Resources Management, Wildlife Ecology, Biodiversity and Ecosystem Management or related field, and a Bachelor of Science honours Degree in Natural Resources Management,
- Bachelor of Science Honours Degree in Wildlife or Animal and Rangeland Management or Equivalent with a 2.1 or better.
Personal Attributes:
- The Department places high priority on individuals who can work well in a team environment.
- Candidates should possess good communication and interpersonal skills.
- A good command of both oral and written English is essential. Candidates must also be:
- Able to contribute significantly to the teaching, research and curriculum development.
- Able to supervise graduate students.
- Student centred.
Other
How to Apply
Interested and qualified persons should send one set of their application in a single pdf file clearly indicating the position being applied for in the subject line to: erecruitment@lsu.ac.zw
The application should consist of the application letter, Curriculum Vitae giving full personal details including full names, place and date of birth, qualifications, experience, present salary, date of availability, names, e-mail addresses and telephone numbers of at least three referees, certified copies of educational and professional certificates, birth certificate and National Identity Card.
The Application letter should be addressed to:
The Senior Assistant Registrar
Human Resources Section
Lupane State University
P O Box 170
Lupane
NB: Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.
Deadline: 04 August 2023Generate a Whatsapp Message
Lupane State University (LSU)
The university was established through an act of the Zimbabwe parliament in 2004 and opened its doors to 14 pioneer students in the faculty of Agricultural Sciences in August 2005. Is located in Lupane, a small town just off the main highway between Bulawayo and Victoria Falls.
CONTACT
Main Campus: P.O Box 170 Lupane, Along Bulawayo-Victoria Falls Highway, ZimbabwePhone : +263 (081) 2856488,2856558, 2856271, 2856390
Fax: +263 (081) 2856393
Bulawayo Campus: 2nd Floor CBZ Building Fife Street & 10th Avenue,Bulawayo, ZimbabwePhone : +263 29 73770-1, 63546, 64458Fax : +263 29 62436
Email: info@lsu.ac.zw