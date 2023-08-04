Lectureship/Senior Lectureship/Associate Professorship/Professorship: Wildlife Resources Management x2

The Department places high priority on individuals who can work well in a team environment.

Candidates should possess good communication and interpersonal skills.

A good command of both oral and written English is essential. Candidates must also be:

Able to contribute significantly to the teaching, research and curriculum development.

Able to supervise graduate students.

Student centred.

Other

How to Apply

Interested and qualified persons should send one set of their application in a single pdf file clearly indicating the position being applied for in the subject line to: erecruitment@lsu.ac.zw

The application should consist of the application letter, Curriculum Vitae giving full personal details including full names, place and date of birth, qualifications, experience, present salary, date of availability, names, e-mail addresses and telephone numbers of at least three referees, certified copies of educational and professional certificates, birth certificate and National Identity Card.

The Application letter should be addressed to:

The Senior Assistant Registrar

Human Resources Section

Lupane State University

P O Box 170

Lupane

NB: Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.

Deadline: 04 August 2023Generate a Whatsapp Message