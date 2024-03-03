Legal Advisor and Corporate Secretary (Harare)

Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced personnel to fill the abovementioned position. The incumbent will report to the Chief Executive Officer and will be based at Head Office, Harare.

Duties and Responsibilities

Negotiating, drafting and vetting all contracts and agreements for the Corporation.

Reviewing, analyzing and giving advice on contracts that have been submitted for signing and giving legal opinion.

Providing secretarial services to the Board, Shareholders and Committee meetings including convening meetings, preparation of agenda and papers as well as drafting of minutes and extracting resolutions thereafter.

Effectively coordinating all Board activities and meetings, including the training and induction of new Board Members.

Providing comprehensive legal, administrative support and guidance to the Board of Directors, management and staff on matters of corporate law and ethics in compliance with good corporate governance principles.

Ensuring compliance with all statutory regulations through the maintenance of a robust system for record keeping of all statutory documents, as well as a timely submission of returns to various designated offices and regulatory bodies and custody of the same.

Providing sound legal advice to the Board, management and staff on matters of corporate law and ethics in compliance with corporate governance principles.

Managing the outsourcing of external legal services and issuing of instructions, briefings to external legal professionals.

Administering of the Corporation’s debt collection portfolio and ensure litigation is instituted appropriately.

Crafting the Corporation’s legal policy, Board Charter and Code of Ethics for review by the Chief Executive Officer and approval by the Board.

Coordinating formulation and implementation of the departmental budget.

Qualifications and Experience

A Bachelor of Laws Degree from a recognized University.

Must be eligible for registration as a Legal Practitioner, with a minimum of three (3) years relevant working experience in a similar or related environment.

Knowledge and understanding of Corporate Governance Principles.

Proficiency in researching, analyzing and logical thinking

Clean Class 4 Drivers Licence.

Clean criminal record subject to further internal clearances and vetting.

Other

How to Apply

Interested candidates that meet the above requirements should submit an application indicating date of availability together with detailed curriculum vitae and copies of academic certificates saved as a single pdf file to: humanresources@smedco.co.zw or hand deliver to:

The Human Resources Manager