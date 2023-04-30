Legal Advisor

Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified individuals to fill the above position. The position is responsible for provision of legal advice to the business.

Duties and Responsibilities

Provides legal advice to the business.

Negotiates, drafts and reviews contracts and other legal documents.

Prepares position papers making recommendations for possible changes in legislation.

Participates in the negotiation of contracts.

Reviews submitted draft Company policies to ensure they conform to legal requirements.

Ensures that the Company is compliant with all legal requirements in its operations.

Liaises with and instructs external lawyers where necessary.

Monitors progress of legal cases on a continuous basis.

Maintains registers of requests for legal advice, requests for drafting and reviewing contracts and legislation, signed contracts, outsourced cases, new cases, pending cases and finalized cases, databases of court judgments and legal opinions.

Qualifications and Experience

Bachelor of Laws Honours Degree (LLBS).

Registered Legal Practitioner.

At least four (4) years working experience legal practice in a commercial environment.

A clean class four driver's license.

Knowledge And Skills:

Commercial practice.

Ability to work under pressure.

Ability to communicate at all levels.

Other

How to Apply

All applicants should be addressed to:

The Director Finance and Administration

National Oil Infrastructure Company of Zimbabwe (Pvt) Ltd

100 Leopold Takawira Street 4th Floor

NOCZIM House

P.O.Box CY 233, Causeway

Harare

NB: Clearly indicate the program being applied for in the subject line.

Deadline: 30 May 2023