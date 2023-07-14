Legal & Compliance Assistant (Harare)
Job Description
Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced persons for this position that has arisen at our Msasa Branch, reporting to the Legal & Compliance Manager.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Enterprise Risk Management – Assist with the implementation of Group and company risk management activities and strategies including risk mapping and monitoring.
- Insurance Policy and Claims Management – Assist with company insurance policy and insurance claims management and tracking.
- Internal Control Reviews and Reporting – Assist with formulation and implementation of periodic internal control review plans and reporting.
- Compliance – Assist with the implementation and monitoring of the Group compliance program which includes implementing and monitoring the Group Anti- Corruption Code, performing Know Your Customer (KYC) and due diligence procedures on third parties, and carrying out awareness and education programs with stakeholders including staff and third parties.
Qualifications and Experience
- Bachelor of Accounting or related business degree.
- A minimum of 1-year post-qualification experience in an accounting, audit, enterprise risk management, or compliance environment.
- High level of proficiency with Microsoft Office, with specific reference to Microsoft Word, Excel, and PowerPoint.
- Good report writing and presentation skills a must.
- Working knowledge of SAP will be an added advantage.
Personal Attributes:
- The role requires an individual who is analytical and a problem solver, with excellent interpersonal skills.
- The successful candidate must be a self-starter with the ability to work with minimal supervision.
Other
How to Apply
Applications, including a comprehensive CV, should be forwarded to: recruitment@toyota.co.zw
Deadline: 11 July 2023 Generate a Whatsapp Message
Toyota Zimbabwe
Toyota Zimbabwe (Pvt) Ltd was initially established in 1961 by Derek Friend under the name Mobile Motors. The name changed to Toyota Zimbabwe in 1994 when Lonrho came on board when they got in to an equal partnership agreement with Mobile motors.
In 2001, Toyota Tsusho Corporation of Japan, which is a subsidiary company of Toyota Tsusho Corporation, trading company for Toyota Motor Vehicles & Spare Parts took 100% ownership of Toyota Zimbabwe. Toyota Zimbabwe is the official distributor of all new Toyota Vehicles and Hino Trucks; genuine Toyota and Hino Parts. We also have well equipped Service Centres with qualified technicians to service and repair motor vehicles, trucks and buses.
Toyota Zimbabwe has a head office in Harare and a branch in Bulawayo as well a wide daler network around Zimbabwe guaranteeing customers of service any where in the country.