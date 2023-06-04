Legal Officer (Grade: D3)

Job Description

In line with the Corporation's strategic initiatives towards increased value addition and foreign currency generation, Minerals Marketing Corporation of Zimbabwe (MMCZ), is seeking for a suitably qualified candidate to fill the above mentioned position.

Reporting to the Deputy General Manager - Corporate Affairs, this position exists to provide legal services to the Corporation.

Duties and Responsibilities

Providing legal advice concerning laws and regulations that impact on the functions of the Corporation.

Drafting and reviewing proposed contracts, service level agreements, legal instruments, etc.

Identifying key legal risks facing the Corporation and developing strategies to address them.

Reviewing any new legislation or statutory instruments and advising accordingly.

Conducting in-depth legal research on any legal matter concerning the Corporation.

Providing legal training to MMCZ staff on legal matters.

Ensuring compliance with good corporate governance standards and all statutory requirements.

Evaluating MMCZ tender processes as Tender Evaluation Committee member.

Helping in the development of budgets for the department and the Board.

Any other duties assigned by the superior.

Qualifications and Experience

Degree in Law (LLBS).

3 years relevant experience.

Experience in legal instruments drafting and interpretation.

Registration with the Law Society of Zimbabwe, a must.

Professional qualification such as CGAIZ, is an added advantage.

Clean class 4 Drivers' Licence.

Have the ability to maintain strict confidentiality.

Have good communication, writing and report writing skills.

Have thorough knowledge of mining laws and other relevant legal instruments.

Be authoritative.

Be computer literate.

Other

How to Apply

Interested candidates must submit their applications, curriculum vitae and certified copies of relevant professional certificates clearly indicating the position being applied for to:

The Human Resources & Administration Manager

Minerals Marketing Corporation of Zimbabwe

90 Mutare Road

Msasa

Harare

or email to: legal2023@mmcz.co.zw

NB: Only short listed candidates will be contacted for an interview.

Deadline: 08 June 2023