Legal Officer (Grade: D3)

Job Description
In line with the Corporation's strategic initiatives towards increased value addition and foreign currency generation, Minerals Marketing Corporation of Zimbabwe (MMCZ), is seeking for a suitably qualified candidate to fill the above mentioned position.
Reporting to the Deputy General Manager - Corporate Affairs, this position exists to provide legal services to the Corporation.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Providing legal advice concerning laws and regulations that impact on the functions of the Corporation.
- Drafting and reviewing proposed contracts, service level agreements, legal instruments, etc.
- Identifying key legal risks facing the Corporation and developing strategies to address them.
- Reviewing any new legislation or statutory instruments and advising accordingly.
- Conducting in-depth legal research on any legal matter concerning the Corporation.
- Providing legal training to MMCZ staff on legal matters.
- Ensuring compliance with good corporate governance standards and all statutory requirements.
- Evaluating MMCZ tender processes as Tender Evaluation Committee member.
- Helping in the development of budgets for the department and the Board.
- Any other duties assigned by the superior.
Qualifications and Experience
- Degree in Law (LLBS).
- 3 years relevant experience.
- Experience in legal instruments drafting and interpretation.
- Registration with the Law Society of Zimbabwe, a must.
- Professional qualification such as CGAIZ, is an added advantage.
- Clean class 4 Drivers' Licence.
- Have the ability to maintain strict confidentiality.
- Have good communication, writing and report writing skills.
- Have thorough knowledge of mining laws and other relevant legal instruments.
- Be authoritative.
- Be computer literate.
Other
How to Apply
Interested candidates must submit their applications, curriculum vitae and certified copies of relevant professional certificates clearly indicating the position being applied for to:
The Human Resources & Administration Manager
Minerals Marketing Corporation of Zimbabwe
90 Mutare Road
Msasa
Harare
or email to: legal2023@mmcz.co.zw
NB: Only short listed candidates will be contacted for an interview.
Deadline: 08 June 2023