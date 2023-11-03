Legal Officer (Harare)

Job Description

Providing legal advice and support to the Commission.

Duties and Responsibilities

Conducting research, drafting, and reviewing Securities legislation and legal notices.

Preparing and reviewing contracts, agreements, and internal policies.

Ensuring compliance with all statutory or legal requirements.

Assisting in managing outsourced legal services.

Monitoring legal and regulatory environment for any changes in legislation which have a bearing on the Commission.

Preparing legal opinions on legal issues pertaining to the Commission’s mandate.

Performing any other duties that may be assigned by the superior.

Qualifications and Experience

A Bachelor of Laws degree.

A registered legal practitioner.

Knowledge and understanding of the capital market will be an added advantage.

A minimum of 3 years working experience.

Other

How to Apply

Application letters with C.V.s to be e-mailed to: recruitment@seczim.co.zw with the position being applied for clearly stated in the email subject.

NB: Only shortlisted candidates will be responded to.