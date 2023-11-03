Legal Officer (Harare)
Securities and Exchange Commission of Zimbabwe (SECZ)
Job Description
Providing legal advice and support to the Commission.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Providing legal advice and support to the Commission.
- Conducting research, drafting, and reviewing Securities legislation and legal notices.
- Preparing and reviewing contracts, agreements, and internal policies.
- Ensuring compliance with all statutory or legal requirements.
- Assisting in managing outsourced legal services.
- Monitoring legal and regulatory environment for any changes in legislation which have a bearing on the Commission.
- Preparing legal opinions on legal issues pertaining to the Commission’s mandate.
- Performing any other duties that may be assigned by the superior.
Qualifications and Experience
- A Bachelor of Laws degree.
- A registered legal practitioner.
- Knowledge and understanding of the capital market will be an added advantage.
- A minimum of 3 years working experience.
Other
How to Apply
Application letters with C.V.s to be e-mailed to: recruitment@seczim.co.zw with the position being applied for clearly stated in the email subject.
NB: Only shortlisted candidates will be responded to.
Deadline: 06 November 2023Generate a Whatsapp Message
Securities and Exchange Commission of Zimbabwe (SECZ)
Browse Jobs
The Securities and Exchange Commission of Zimbabwe was established through the enactment of the Securities Act (Chapter 24:25). Its roles are: To regulate trading and dealing in securities; and. To register, supervise and regulate securities exchanges. To license, supervise and regulate licensed persons. To encourage the development of free, fair and orderly capital and securities markets in Zimbabwe.
Related Jobs
Manicaland State University of Applied Sciences
Legal Officer (Mutare)
Deadline: