Legal Officer (Harare)

Job Description

Sports and Recreation Commission is seeking to recruit suitably qualified and experienced persons to fill the above mentioned position of Legal Officer.

Duties and Responsibilities

The Legal Officer will be responsible for providing legal expertise and support on legal issues relating to the functions, structures and activities of the organization and support management on issues relating to legal and regulatory framework and monitor compliance with legal and regulatory corporate governance requirements.

Qualifications and Experience

Bachelor of Laws (LLB) Degree from a recognized institution.

A registered legal practitioner.

A minimum of three years working in a commercial environment.

Computer literacy.

Knowledge of legal drafting and high analytical skills.

Good interpersonal and leadership skills.

Other

How to Apply

Interested candidates should submit applications and detailed curriculum vitae to: recruitment@src.co.zw

Deadline: 28 September 2023