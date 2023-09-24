Pindula|Search Pindula
Sports and Recreation Commission Zimbabwe

Legal Officer (Harare)

Sports and Recreation Commission Zimbabwe
Sep. 28, 2023
Job Description

Sports and Recreation Commission is seeking to recruit suitably qualified and experienced persons to fill the above mentioned position of Legal Officer.

Duties and Responsibilities

  • The Legal Officer will be responsible for providing legal expertise and support on legal issues relating to the functions, structures and activities of the organization and support management on issues relating to legal and regulatory framework and monitor compliance with legal and regulatory corporate governance requirements.

Qualifications and Experience

  • Bachelor of Laws (LLB) Degree from a recognized institution.
  • A registered legal practitioner.
  • A minimum of three years working in a commercial environment.
  • Computer literacy.
  • Knowledge of legal drafting and high analytical skills.
  • Good interpersonal and leadership skills.

Other

How to Apply

Interested candidates should submit applications and detailed curriculum vitae to: recruitment@src.co.zw

Deadline: 28 September 2023

Sports and Recreation Commission Zimbabwe

Website
+263 777 067 304

The Sports and Recreation Commission (SRC) is a parastatal whose purpose is to regulate and generally promote the development of sport and recreation in the country. SRC was established on 1 September 1991 through an Act of Parliament Chapter 25:15 of 1991, revised in 1996

