Legal Officer (Harare)

Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified persons to fill the following position that has arisen within the Standards Association of Zimbabwe. Purpose of the job is to provide legal research and advice, interpretation of legislation, drafting and reviewing contracts/Service Level agreements and handling of all legal matters that may arise from time to time.

Duties and Responsibilities

Preparing and reviewing draft legal contracts, leases and other related documents.

Reviewing and formulating legal policies, procedures and regulations.

Providing legal advice and ensure compliance with legal and statutory requirements.

Ensuring legal compliance risks are identified and appropriately mitigated.

Qualifications and Experience

Bachelor of Laws (LLB) degree from a reputable institution.

Registered Legal Practitioner.

At least 3 years post qualification relevant experience.

Knowledge of compliance duties and legal drafting.

Knowledge of standardization is an advantage.

Ability to communicate at all levels.

Other

How to Apply

Individuals who meet the basic requirements and are interested in this position should send applications and detailed CVs to: hr@saz.org.zw

Deadline: 19 April 2024