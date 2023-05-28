Legal Officer (Harare)

Job Description

To provide overall legal expertise and support on legal issues relating to the functions, structures and activities of the organization and support management on issues pertaining to legal and regulatory framework and monitor compliance with legal and regulatory corporate governance requirements.

Duties and Responsibilities

Advising the organisation on all legal matters that may arise in its operations.

Assist in drawing and vetting of contracts, agreements, and other legal documents.

Following up on cases filed against the organisation and preparation of legal reports, court submissions and opinions.

Representation of the organization on all legal issues.

Compliance for all customers - KYC

Liaising with external lawyers and the state law office on all cases filed against the organisation to ensure instructions, witnesses and statements are procured on time.

Developing, implementing, and reviewing legal policies and procedures to ensure that they are in accord with the existing legislation.

Advising the organisation on the legislation that affect the organisation and changes made thereof.

Monitoring compliance with legal and statutory requirements of the organisation.

Providing of day to day legal and regulatory support to the functional areas covering general compliance queries and reviews; and

Carry out any other duties relating to laws of the country, or the organisation generally as may be directed by the organization from time to time.

Qualifications and Experience

For appointment to this position a candidate must have: A Bachelor of Laws (LLB) degree from a recognized institution.

Be a member of the Law Society of Zimbabwe (LSZ) and in possession of a current Law Practicing Certificate.

A minimum of five (5) years relevant work experience in public or Private sector, experience in Public Sector matters/ operations

Other

How to Apply

Interested candidates should send their Cvs to: beverageshr@gmail.com

Deadline: 31 May 2023