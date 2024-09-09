Legal Officer (Harare)
Job Description
Zimbabwe Centre for High Performance Computing (ZCHPC) was created through Statutory Instrument 168 of 2019, the Manpower Planning and Development (Zimbabwe Centre for High Performance Computing), Regulations, 2019.
ZCHPC is an equal opportunity employer. All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to age, gender, religion, marital status, race and tribe.
Reporting directly to the Director.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Represents ZCHPC in all legal matters.
- Researches on legal matters and works in liaison with external lawyers where necessary.
- Provides appropriate legal advice and services to ZCHPC Committee, Management, Departments and Stakeholders.
- Stays abreast with corporate law, regulations and compliance measures and updates the ZCHPC of any changes.
- Drafts and review contracts.
- Advises on regulatory Compliance matters in accordance with the applicable legislation.
- Analyses and identifies legal risks and implications.
- Ensures that all the licenses, agreements and permits of ZCHPC are valid and ensures the renewal of all legal contracts before lapsing.
- Ensures the development of service level agreements for service support and delivery with third parties.
- Oversee all the legal implications of new projects.
Qualifications and Experience
- A Bachelor of Laws (Honours) Degree from a recognised institution.
- At least one (1) demonstrable legal experience preferably gained in a research institute.
- Practical experience in legislative drafting and/or regulatory work.
- The ability to demonstrate an appreciation of the Country’s commercial laws.
- Excellent verbal and written communication skills.
- Ability to multitask, prioritise and manage time efficiently.
- Precise attention to detail.
- Ability to work well with management and staff at all levels.
- Goal-oriented and organised team player.
Other
How to Apply
Application letters, certified copies of certificates and CVs, giving full personal details including full names, place and date of birth, qualifications, experience and names of at least three referees should be sent to the address below by not later than 23 September 2024 clearly indicating the vacancy applied for.
The Director
Zimbabwe Centre for High Performance Computing
High Performance Computing Centre Building
University of Zimbabwe
630 Churchill Avenue,
Mount Pleasant,
HARARE
Zimbabwe
OR email to: hroffice@zchpc.ac.zw
NB: Female candidates are encouraged to apply. Only shortlisted applicants will be invited for interviews.Generate a Whatsapp Message
Zimbabwe Centre for High Performance Computing (ZCHPC)
The Zimbabwe Centre FOR High Performance Computing (ZCHPC) was created through Statutory Instrument 168 of 2019, the Manpower Planning and Development (Zimbabwe Centre for High Performance Computing), Regulations, 2019.
High Performance Computing most generally refers to the practice of aggregating computing power in a way that delivers much higher performance than one could get out of a typical desktop computer or workstation in order to solve large problems in science, engineering, or business.