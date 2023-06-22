Legal Officer (Harare)

Job Description

The Zimbabwe Centre for High Performance Computing (ZCHPC) was created through Statutory Instrument 168 of 2019, the Manpower Planning and Development (Zimbabwe Centre for High Performance Computing), Regulations, 2019.

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced persons to fill the above mentioned position that has arisen within the organisation. Primary responsibilities will be to perform professional legal work for the Centre under the direct supervision of the Director. Duties include appearing in court, providing legal advice and opinions and drafting legal documents on the matters involving the Centre.

Duties and Responsibilities

Represents the Centre in all legal matters.

Researches on legal matters and works in liason with external lawyers where necessary.

Provides appropriate legal advice to management and ensures regulatory compliance as necessary.

Stays abreast with corporate law, regulations and compliance measures and updates the Centre of any changes.

Drafts and review contracts.

Advises the Centre on regulatory Compliance matters in accordance with the applicable legislation.

Analyses and identifies legal risks and implications.

Gives legal advice to internal departments.

Ensures that the Centre complies with relevant statutory and regulatory requirements.

Ensures that all the licenses, agreements and permits of the Centre are valid and ensures the renewal of all legal contracts before lapsing.

Ensures the development of service level agreements for service support and delivery with third parties.

Investigates and ensures corrective action on issues of non-compliance as may be required.

Oversees all the legal implications of new projects.

Qualifications and Experience

A Bachelor of Laws degree from a recognized institution.

At least two (2) years post-graduation legal experience preferably gained in a public sector organisation.

Practical experience in legislative drafting and/ or regulatory work.

The ability to demonstrate an appreciation of the country’s commercial laws.

Other

How to Apply

Application letters, certified copies of certificates and CVs giving full personal details including full names, place and date of birth, qualifications, experience and names of at least three referees should be sent to the address below clearly indicating the vacancy applied for.

Feedback