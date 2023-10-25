Legal Officer (Mutare)

Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced persons to fill the above mentioned post.

NB: Manicaland State University of Applied Sciences is an equal opportunities employer. In the interest of promoting gender parity, female candidates are encouraged to apply.

Duties and Responsibilities

Providing legal advice and guidance on various legal issues relating to University decisions, polices and plans.

Assisting the University in compliance to various legal requirements.

Undertaking contract risk analysis.

Performing extensive legal research and analysis and preparing legal opinions, studies, briefs and reports.

Establishing internal controls and/or strategies to evaluate and protect the University’s legal interests, reduce its legal risk and avoid legal pitfalls.

Acting as a general source of advice to University Business Units on matters relating to relevant legislation and regulations.

Assisting in Documentation preparation and drafting of contracts, Memorandum of Understanding, leases, etc.

Drafting all legal documents and ensuring that other contractual documents are legally sound, vetted, reviewed and interpreted.

Maintaining a library of contract precedents.

Developing and implementing relevant guidelines/procedures/manuals such as those pertaining to investigations procedures and ethics, search of premises.\

Following up on all key developments or best practices and recommending appropriate policy and legal review.

Responsible for resolving all legal claims and initiating and appealing all lawsuits and administrative proceedings.

Preparing of documents for prosecution of cases in courts, Disciplinary Committees and litigation management.

Liaising with external legal advisors on behalf of the University and coordinating all assignments referred to external legal advisors.

Working in close liaison with the Human Resource Office and Proctors for effective student and staff disciplinary system.

Servicing of University Committees.

Planning, assigning and directing work to members of staff in the department.

Any other duties as assigned by the Vice Chancellor.

Qualifications and Experience

Applicants must have a first degree in Law (LLB).

A relevant Masters Degree is an added advantage.

Plus at least five (5) years of progressively relevant post qualifying experience.

A registered Legal Practitioner with a practising certificate, good communication and presentation skills.

Three (3) years relevant post qualification experience in risk management is an added advantage.

A clean class 4 drivers’ licence is a must.

Other

How to Apply

Interested candidates must submit six (6) sets of hardcopy applications, certified copies of certificates, transcripts, national identification (ID & birth certificate) and a detailed curriculum vitae giving full personal particulars including full name, place and date of birth, qualifications, date of availability, current salary, contact details, names and addresses of three referees addressed to: