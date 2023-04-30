Legal Officer

Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill the above post. This is a position which exists to provide legal and quasi-legal services to the organisation.

Duties and Responsibilities

Interprets legislation and other legal instruments pertaining to the organisation.

Attends to litigation issues of the organisation.

Prepares, reviews and recommends contracts before approval.

Ensures that the contract database is constantly updated and managed.

Arbitrates on contractual disputes involving the organisation and contractors.

Advises departments on legal matter as and when requested.

Represents the organisation In adjudication of tenders.

Takes minutes in all Board and Committee meetings.

Manages the in-house legal library.

Any other duties as may be assigned by the Company Secretary and Legal Advisor.

Qualifications and Experience

Bachelor of Laws (Honors) Degree (L1.25).

Registration as a Legal Practitioner.

Membership of Law Society Of Zimbabwe.

Two years post graduate experience.

Attributes

Ability to work under pressure and with little supervision.

Ability to maintain confidentiality High analytical skills.

Ability to communicate effectively (orally and in writing).

Honesty and integrity .

Other

How to Apply

Interested and suitably qualified candidates should send clearly labelled applications indicating the position applied for. All applications must Include certified copies of academic and professional certificates accompanied by a detailed curriculum vitae to be submitted not later than the , addressed to:

The Managing Director

Powertel Communications (Pvt) Limited

16 Birmingham Road

Southerton

RO Box 7600

HARARE

OR Email: vacancies@powertel.co.zw

NB: It is not company policy for any prospective job applicants to pay the organization or any of its employees any fee towards the recruitment process.

Deadline: 28 April 2023