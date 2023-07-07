Legal Officer x6
Job Description
Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced persons to fill the above mentioned vacancies that have risen within the Zimbabwe Gender Commission (ZGC).
Applicants should submit an application letter accompanied by a detailed Curriculum Vitae and certified academic and professional certificates.
Reports To: Regional Coordinator.
Station: Harare, Masvingo, Mutare, Gweru, Chinhoyi and Bulawayo.
Duties and Responsibilities
- The position exists to manage and coordinate the Legal operations of ZGC by providing legal counsel in order to meet the needs of the organisations as well as expectations of all stakeholders.
Qualifications and Experience
- Degree in Law or equivalent.
- Must have 3-4 years' experience preferably in gender issues.
- Ability to handle confidential information.
Other
How to Apply
Interested candidates should submit their applications accompanied by certified copies of qualifications, clearly indicating on sealed envelopes the post being applied for and should be addressed to:
The Chief Executive Officer
Zimbabwe Gender Commission
1st Floor, Pax House
89 Kwame Nkrumah Avenue
Harare
Or send to the following email: hr@zgc.co.zw
Deadline: 14 July 2023Generate a Whatsapp Message
Zimbabwe Gender Commission
The Zimbabwe Gender Commission was established in terms of Section 245 of the Constitution of Zimbabwe, “hereinafter referred to as the Constitution” and operationalised through the Zimbabwe Gender Commission (ZGC) Act (Chapter 10:31). It;s Mission is to promote and protect gender equality through public education, research, investigations and monitoring.