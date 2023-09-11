Librarian (Harare)

Job Description

The School Librarian will be expected to take a highly creative and active role in the management,development and promotion of an inclusive range of literacy resources to support learning and teaching throughout the school. The incumbent will work closely with teachers to ensure the library contributes effectively to the delivery of curriculum and support the development of a culture that promotes wider reading, motivated readers and learners for life. (Job Ref: HGGSL/11/09/23)

Duties and Responsibilities

Provides a space and resources for collaborative learning, creativity, and for developing independent research and information literacy skills in students.

Selects, acquires, purchase, organise, advise on and promote learning resources in all formats which support the curriculum and learning and teaching in consultation with school management and other teaching staff.

Indexes, catalogue and classify learning resources in the library and develop and maintain accurate and reliable catalogue and lending systems.

Maintains an adequate system of records on all library/ media materials.

Assists students in locating and selecting desired or needed books, periodicals, pamphlets, etc.

Notify teachers of newly-arrived books applicable to classroom topics or themes.

Collects and deposits monies for lost or damaged texts and issue replacements.

Coordinates periodic physical inventory of library books, materials, and equipment as applicable.

Instructs and supervises the behaviour of students and to have responsibility for student health and safety in the Library.

Facilitates the induction of new pupils in conjunction with teaching staff in respect library services and resources available.

Researches and purchases new texts to keep the library current and reading material exciting in liason with school management.

Maintains a tidy and clean physical appearance of the library stock, eg spine labels, date labels and dust jackets.

Qualifications and Experience

Diploma or Degree in Library Sciences.

Five Ordinary level education including English.

A minimum of 3 years’ experience working in a public or school library.

Excellent IT skills and knowledge of library databases.

Outstanding organizational and interpersonal communication skills.

Ability to work with minimum supervision.

Other

How to Apply

If you believe you are the right candidate for any of the above position, please send your detailed curriculum vitae (CV), and photocopies of academic certificates.

Applications should be submitted electronically indicating the position you are applying for in the subject line and send to the address given. Please not applications will be screened as they come in and suitable candidates will be shortlisted for selection process.