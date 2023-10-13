Librarian (Harare)
Job Description
We are looking for an enthusiastic, self–motivated, and committed individuals to join our Dynamic Team for the position mentioned above.
The incumbent will be responsible to the General Manager TCFL.
Basic Function: To provide creative leadership in the development of library services; support the teaching, learning and research of the institution as well as overseeing all aspects of library operations.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Oversees the development, implementation, and evaluation of the library’s short and longterm strategic plans, programmes, and services in support of the College mission and goals.
- Initiates and oversees the development, interpretation, communication and implementation of library policies and procedures.
- Oversees management of library resources, including developing plans for the allocation of resources.
- Examines book reviews, publishers’ catalogs, and other selection tools in order to recommend information resources to be added to the collection.
- Initiates the formulation, implementation, and review of e-library policies.
- Recommends the selection, acquisition, and installation of appropriate hardware and software for the library system.
- Initiates the construction, development, and maintenance of the library website.
- Serves on several committees and liases with academic staff, students, the TCFL community, and bonafide researchers outside the college membership.
- Ensures that the Library has adequate and relevant books and other reading materials.
- Leads in the mobilization of financial resources for the Library by ensuring the development and implementation of strategies or initiatives for generating and attracting revenue from internal and external sources.
- Completes related tasks as and when required.
Qualifications and Experience
- Degree in Library and Information Science or equivalent from a reputable University.
- A postgraduate qualification or master’s degree in Library and Information Science is an added advantage.
- A minimum of five (5) years of hands-on experience in an academic institution or research Institution is a requirement.
Competencies:
- Ability to equip users with information literacy skills.
- Capacity to support institutional research and development and innovation thrust of the college.
- Capacity to mobilize resources for the library in particular and the college in general.
- Analytical, organizational, and interpersonal skills.
- Good and effective business communication skills.
Other
How to Apply
If you wish to be considered for the above post, please apply using the following email: careers@telone.co.zw. Please note that Canvassing will disqualify applicants and communication will be made to shortlisted candidates only.
Deadline: 24 October 2023
Telone
TelOne Zimbabwe is a parastatal telecommunications company owned by the Zimbabwe government headquartered in Harare's Central Business District. It provides Voice, Internet and Data services and has a wide network distribution with infrastructure in almost every corner of this country.