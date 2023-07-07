Librarian (Harare)
Job Description
Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced persons to fill the above mentioned vacancies that have risen within the Zimbabwe Gender Commission (ZGC).
Applicants should submit an application letter accompanied by a detailed Curriculum Vitae and certified academic and professional certificates.
Reports To: Manager- Public Education.
Duties and Responsibilities
- The position exists for facilitating access to information and promoting literacy through organizing and maintaining collections of books, journals, and other materials, as well as helping in locating and use these resources effectively.
- The officer will again responsible for navigating the complex landscape of digital information and providing guidance on how to access and evaluate online sources.
Qualifications and Experience
- Degree in Library and Information or Equivalent.
- Must have 3-4 years' experience.
- Good communication skills with all stakeholders.
Other
How to Apply
Interested candidates should submit their applications accompanied by certified copies of qualifications, clearly indicating on sealed envelopes the post being applied for and should be addressed to:
The Chief Executive Officer
Zimbabwe Gender Commission
1st Floor, Pax House
89 Kwame Nkrumah Avenue
Harare
Or send to the following email: hr@zgc.co.zw
Deadline: 14 July 2023
Zimbabwe Gender Commission
The Zimbabwe Gender Commission was established in terms of Section 245 of the Constitution of Zimbabwe, “hereinafter referred to as the Constitution” and operationalised through the Zimbabwe Gender Commission (ZGC) Act (Chapter 10:31). It;s Mission is to promote and protect gender equality through public education, research, investigations and monitoring.