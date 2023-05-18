Job Description

The University is inviting suitably qualified and experienced individuals to apply for the following positions that have arisen in the Office of the Vice Chancellor.

Duties and Responsibilities

Overseeing the University Library’s digital and physical facilities and providing access to virtual and physical resources and services.

Developing an integrated library and information system that will enrich teaching, learning and research support services.

Making information available to the University Community in diverse forms on topical national and global issues and individual research information needs.

Preparation of annual budget bid and exercise control of expenditure for the Library Department.

Research on emerging technologies, developments and changes in library and information systems in liaison with relevant University stakeholders.

Developing relevant and contemporary library services including e-library, electronic and print media to meet the expectations of 21st Century library users.

Supervise library staff for effective delivery of services.

Manage the performance appraisals of Library staff.

Advise Management on Library developmental projects, students’ welfare and staffing matters among others.

Conducting training needs assessments for Library staff and recommend training interventions.

Providing quality service to all classes of library information end users.

Ensure adherence to Library policies, procedures and best practices.

Develop strategic partnerships and mutual relationships with other Libraries nationally through the Zimbabwe Universities Library Consortium (ZULC), regionally and internationally.

Attend University Committees such as Senate and Library Committees.

Coordinate Library Committee meetings and implements resolutions as approved by Senate.

Coordinate university library outreach programmes and participate in working groups.

Coordinate the procurement of electronic and physical resources.

Perform any other duties as assigned by the Vice Chancellor.

Qualifications and Experience

A Masters’ degree in Library and Information Science or a related degree. An earned PhD in a relevant area would be an added advantage.

At least five (5) years relevant post qualification managerial experience in a University Library or a Library of an equivalent standing.

Competencies:

Ability to use ICT skills to enhance the overall effectiveness of the library, including web based methods to improve technological access to information.

Good overall knowledge of archiving and filing information as well as maintaining databases and reference information.

Ability to quickly and professionally search databases, internet resources, and catalogues to find needed information.

Ability to communicate effectively at all levels.

Team player.

Attributes:

Knowledge of key trends in Library Science and the ability to evaluate emerging trends.

Evidence of research and publications in relevant disciplines will be an added advantage.

Demonstrate successful fundraising techniques in obtaining grants.

Other

How to Apply

Applicants must submit eight (8) sets of applications which should include the application letter, certified copies of certificates, national identification, birth certificate and detailed Curriculum Vitae giving full personal details including full names, place and date of birth, qualifications, experience, present salary, date of availability, contact details, names, addresses and email addresses of three (3) referees. Applications in envelopes clearly indicating post applied for should be addressed to:

Chairperson of Council

c/o The Registrar

Marondera University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology

P.O Box 35

MARONDERA

Hand deliver to or send by courier to:

Marondera University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology

CSC Campus, Industrial Sites

15 Longlands Road

MARONDERA

OR email your applications to: registrar@muast.ac.zw

Conditions Of Service: Information on salary and other benefits will be made available to shortlisted candidates.

NB: Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted. The University does not charge applicants a fee at any stage of the recruitment process and does not have Agents who receive applications on its behalf.

Deadline: 18 May 2023.