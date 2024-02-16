Librarians (Grade: 5) x3

At least 2 years experience in library environment

The Package:

The City of Bulawayo offers an attractive package comprising a competitive salary plus a number of fringe benefits, details of which will be revealed to the shortlisted applicants.

Other

How to Apply

Applications in envelopes clearly marked eg “Payroll Officer, Administrative Assistant II (Payroll) or Senior Records Clerk (Administration)” , should be sent along with a comprehensive Curriculum Vitae and copies of Identity Card and relevant academic/professional certificates supported by three professional traceable referees.

Applications to be posted to:

The Human Capital Director

City of Bulawayo

P.O Box 558

BULAWAYO

Or dropped at

Ground Floor,

Municipal Buildings (Tower Block)

L Takawira Mugabe & R G Mugabe

BULAWAYO

The City of Bulawayo is an equal opportunities employer.

C. DUBE TOWN CLERK

Deadline: 22 February 2024Generate a Whatsapp Message