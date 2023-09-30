Library Assistants x2 (Harare)
Job Description
Applications are invited from suitably qualified candidates to fill the above mentioned position that has arisen at the Women’s University in Africa.
Reports to the Deputy Librarian.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Overseeing the physical facilities of the Library.
- Shelving all library materials to enable the fast and easy retrieval of materials by users.
- Safeguarding library resources through supervision of users in the library system.
- Manning the Issue Desk and circulating print and electronic information resources equitably to all users.
- Assisting users to locate print and electronic materials required in a digital library environment.
- Identifying materials required by users that are not in the library and informing the responsible officer to acquire them through inter-library loan system.
- Identifying print materials that are torn and mutilated for repairs and binding.
- Compiling quarterly and annual reports and statistics on library and information service provision.
- Conducting library orientation and information literacy training programs.
- Indicating missing items on the manual and online catalogues.
- Working with appropriate administrators to set goals and implement actions to achieve them.
- Performing any other duties assigned by the supervisor.
Qualifications and Experience
- National Diploma in Library and Information Science or higher from a recognised institution of higher learning.
Experience:
- At least 1 (one) year experience in a similar position at a reputable organisation.
- Ability to work with computers to access and retrieve electronic information is an advantage.
- Flexibility to work extended hours and during weekends.
Other
How to Apply
Interested candidates should submit 6 sets of applications with detailed curriculum vitae, certified copies of academic and professional qualifications to:
The Deputy Registrar (Human Resources & Administration)
Women’s University in Africa
P.O Box GD 32 Greendale
Harare
Or
Hand deliver at
Women’s University in Africa
Number 549 Arcturus Road Greendale
Harare
Deadline: 06 October 2023
