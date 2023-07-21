Library Technical Assistant x4
Duties and Responsibilities
- Manning the electronic library access and exit control systems.
- Verifying registration status of library users.
- Assisting clients to locate library resources from bookshelves.
- Clearing reading desks, shelving, and shelf reading of library books.
- Identifying and listing torn books for repair.
Qualifications and Experience
- National Certificate in Library and Information Science is a must.
- At least 5 Ordinary Level subjects including English Language.
How to Apply
Applicants must submit copies of applications with the following: application letter, certified certificates and curriculum vitae giving full details of names, place and date of birth, experience, present salary, date of availability, contact telephone number (s) and names and email addresses of three referees to:
The Deputy Registrar (Human Resource)
Midlands State University
NB: Application documents must be in a single scan pdf format. This advert will remain active until all the advertised posts have been filled. Please note that only short-listed candidates will be communicated to. Midlands State University is an equal opportunities employer. In the interest of promoting gender parity, female candidates are encouraged to apply. The successful candidate may be deployed to any of the University Campuses.
Deadline: 24 July 2023
Midlands State University (MSU)
Midlands State University is a government owned university in Zimbabwe. The university offers a wide variety of courses and many specialist programmes. The university is accredited through the National Council for Higher Education, under the Ministry of Higher and Tertiary Education of Zimbabwe.