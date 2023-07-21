Library Technical Assistant x4

Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced persons for the above mentioned post.

Duties and Responsibilities

Manning the electronic library access and exit control systems.

Verifying registration status of library users.

Assisting clients to locate library resources from bookshelves.

Clearing reading desks, shelving, and shelf reading of library books.

Identifying and listing torn books for repair.

Qualifications and Experience

National Certificate in Library and Information Science is a must.

At least 5 Ordinary Level subjects including English Language.

Other

How to Apply

Applicants must submit copies of applications with the following: application letter, certified certificates and curriculum vitae giving full details of names, place and date of birth, experience, present salary, date of availability, contact telephone number (s) and names and email addresses of three referees to:

The Deputy Registrar (Human Resource)