Library Technical Assistant x7

Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced persons for the above post.

Library Department.

Duties and Responsibilities

Manning the electronic library access and exit control systems.

Verifying registration status of library users.

Assisting clients to locate library resources from book shelves.

Clearing reading desks, shelving and shelf reading of library books.

Identifying and listing torn books for repair.

Qualifications and Experience

National Certificate in Library and Information Science is a must.

At least 5 Ordinary Level subjects including English Language and Mathematics.

Other

How to Apply

Applicants must submit copies of applications with the following: application letter, certified certificates, and curriculum vitae giving full details of names, place, and date of birth, experience, present salary, date of availability, contact telephone number (s), and names and email addresses of three referees to:

The Deputy Registrar (Human Resource)

Midlands State University

vacancies@staff.msu.ac.zw

Application documents must be in a single-scan pdf format.

NB: The successful candidate may be deployed to any of the University Campuses. Midlands State University is an equal opportunities employer. In the interest of promoting gender parity, female candidates are encouraged to apply. Only shortlisted candidates will be communicated to.

Deadline: 28 April 2023